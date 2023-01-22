UPDATE: Teen suspect in custody after shooting victim found at Mississippi grocery store Published 6:17 am Sunday, January 22, 2023

Police say they have taken a suspect into custody after a shooting victim drove herself to the entrance of a Gulf Coast grocery store seeking help from shoppers.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that the Gulfport Police have arrested Trinyell Marshun Coats Jr., 17, in connection with the incident.

Police say that Coats admitted to shooting a gun that injured the victim. Coats told police that he was dropped off by a ride-share service near Tennessee Street and Chicago Avenue, near where he fired the gun.

Police did not provide details about the shooting and whether the victim was the intended target.

The victim shocked shoppers and employees at a Gulfport Rouses Market near the intersection East Pass and Cowan roads when she fell out of her car covered in blood.

Witnesses of the incident called for help, and ambulances were soon on the scene to offer medical attention.

According to officials, the victim was taken to an out-of-state hospital and was listed in stable condition Friday night.

Coats is being held on a charge of aggravated assault at the Harrison County jail on a $250,000.