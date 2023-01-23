Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled Published 6:55 am Monday, January 23, 2023

A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues.

Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.

The six wick scented candles were sold under the brand name of Taylor and Finch for around $17 retail. Ross Dress for Less will issue a full refund upon the return of any candles. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission urges anyone with Spiced Apple & Rosewood or Cedarwood & Clove candles to stop using them immediately. Containers are 44-ounces and are either red or white.