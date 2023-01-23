How much photographers get paid in 20 major metros Published 6:10 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

In a world where 85% of American adults own a smartphone, photography has become an accessible hobby for virtually anyone. Yet professional photographers are still in high demand. The number of professional photographers in the next 10 years is expected to grow by 9%—nearly double the average projected growth rate across all industries—according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

There are an estimated 38,420 working photographers in the United States. The career path offers myriad focus areas, such as wedding and event photography, family portraiture, headshots, photojournalism, advertising, fashion, and magazine shoots. A rapidly growing sector is stock photography; other photography jobs may focus on architecture, automobiles, landscapes, or science.

Giggster analyzed May 2021 data from the BLS to determine the hourly and annual wages of photographers across 20 of the most populated metropolitan areas. Metros are listed alphabetically and include the main city along with surrounding towns and suburbs.

The BLS categorizes photographers as photographing landscapes, merchandise, people, or other subjects. These workers may use lighting when shooting a subject to enhance certain features and employ editing software when producing prints or images. The occupational field includes science photographers, photojournalists, and commercial and industrial photographers; it excludes similar professions such as camera operators, video and film, and television.

Averages and medians were calculated to broaden the scope of annual and hourly wages. An average is calculated by adding all the salaries and dividing by the number of salaries used. The median is calculated by the middle point, where half the salaries are higher, and half are lower.

The average hourly wage for photographers in the U.S. is $23.18, with an average annual wage of $48,210. When calculating by median, the hourly wage for photographers is $18.73, with an annual wage of $38,950.

Atlanta

– Photographers in metro: 1,100

– Average annual wage: $63,580

– Median annual wage: $61,000

– Average hourly wage: $30.57

– Median hourly wage: $29.33

Boston

– Photographers in metro: 530

– Average annual wage: $55,270

– Median annual wage: $50,340

– Average hourly wage: $26.57

– Median hourly wage: $24.20

Chicago

– Photographers in metro: 1,390

– Average annual wage: $53,340

– Median annual wage: $46,910

– Average hourly wage: $25.64

– Median hourly wage: $22.55

Cincinnati

– Photographers in metro: 340

– Average annual wage: $41,790

– Median annual wage: $36,510

– Average hourly wage: $20.09

– Median hourly wage: $17.56

Dallas-Fort Worth

– Photographers in metro: 970

– Average annual wage: $44,440

– Median annual wage: $36,100

– Average hourly wage: $21.37

– Median hourly wage: $17.36

Denver

– Photographers in metro: 520

– Average annual wage: $53,180

– Median annual wage: $45,340

– Average hourly wage: $25.57

– Median hourly wage: $21.80

Detroit

– Photographers in metro: 380

– Average annual wage: $52,390

– Median annual wage: $38,590

– Average hourly wage: $25.19

– Median hourly wage: $18.55

Houston

– Photographers in metro: 780

– Average annual wage: $39,890

– Median annual wage: $33,750

– Average hourly wage: $19.18

– Median hourly wage: $16.23

Las Vegas

– Photographers in metro: 400

– Average annual wage: $33,500

– Median annual wage: $30,220

– Average hourly wage: $16.11

– Median hourly wage: $14.53

Los Angeles

– Photographers in metro: estimate not available

– Average annual wage: $51,340

– Median annual wage: $46,550

– Average hourly wage: $24.68

– Median hourly wage: $22.38

Miami

– Photographers in metro: 1,000

– Average annual wage: $53,090

– Median annual wage: $48,860

– Average hourly wage: $25.52

– Median hourly wage: $23.49

Minneapolis-St. Paul

– Photographers in metro: 630

– Average annual wage: $49,380

– Median annual wage: $48,320

– Average hourly wage: $23.74

– Median hourly wage: $23.23

New York City

– Photographers in metro: 3,260

– Average annual wage: $62,730

– Median annual wage: $55,770

– Average hourly wage: $30.16

– Median hourly wage: $26.81

Philadelphia

– Photographers in metro: 560

– Average annual wage: $47,050

– Median annual wage: $43,000

– Average hourly wage: $22.62

– Median hourly wage: $20.67

Phoenix

– Photographers in metro: 690

– Average annual wage: $44,590

– Median annual wage: $32,920

– Average hourly wage: $21.44

– Median hourly wage: $15.83

San Francisco

– Photographers in metro: 770

– Average annual wage: $66,140

– Median annual wage: $59,100

– Average hourly wage: $31.80

– Median hourly wage: $28.41

Seattle

– Photographers in metro: 630

– Average annual wage: $65,810

– Median annual wage: $74,880

– Average hourly wage: $31.64

– Median hourly wage: $36.00

St. Louis

– Photographers in metro: 300

– Average annual wage: $41,270

– Median annual wage: $36,640

– Average hourly wage: $19.84

– Median hourly wage: $17.61

Tampa

– Photographers in metro: 480

– Average annual wage: $38,020

– Median annual wage: $29,780

– Average hourly wage: $18.28

– Median hourly wage: $14.32

Washington DC

– Photographers in metro: 650

– Average annual wage: $70,440

– Median annual wage: $60,720

– Average hourly wage: $33.86

– Median hourly wage: $29.19

