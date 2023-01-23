Mississippi police: Two men arrested — one accused of 2 murders, 6 armed robberies and 2 carjackings Published 1:51 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

Police report that they have arrested a man who is being charged with two murders, six armed robberies and two carjackings.

WLBT News reports that Jackson Police have arrested Montravious Baker.

Baker is being charged with the murders of Sha’Maya Anderson, 15, and William Woods, 39.

Along with Baker’s arrest, Tyrese Hodges was also arrested. Hodges and Baker were arrested on Rainey Road. Both were charged with six felony counts of armed robbery of a business and two counts of carjacking.

Police say Hodges confessed to his involvement in the armed robberies and carjackings after he was taken into custody. Police did not say whether Hodges confessed to being involved in the murders.