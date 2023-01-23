Mississippi Skies: Nice day before next round of storms Published 1:30 am Monday, January 23, 2023

Brilliant sunshine will grace the Magnolia State to begin our “normal” workweek after a long period of holidays and breaks from the routine. It will be cool with a slight breeze across the state, but any remaining clouds will move out quickly in the morning.

There’s more good news, too. Chances for widespread severe weather are lessening, but the Pine Belt and southern Mississippi will still have a Level 2 chance Tuesday night. We’ll have more specifics on that with the next weather update. In the meantime, take a few minutes to enjoy the sunshine as the state dries out today! Plus, tonight is a great chance to see the “Green Comet” for many of us!

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny and cool with a high near 50 today. Remaining clear with a low of 30 tonight.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 51 today. Clear tonight with a low near 31.

South Mississippi

Sunny and breezy today with a high in the mid-50s. Clear tonight with winds becoming calm with a low fo 35.

Gulf Coast

Sunny and breezy with a high near 58 today. Clear tonight with a low near 41.