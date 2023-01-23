Police: Woman holds three people at gunpoint at Mississippi gas station, threatens to ‘Blow this ____ up’ by shooting gas pump Published 4:20 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

One woman is in custody Monday afternoon after firing gunshots at a gas station and threatening bystanders.

Brookhaven Police officers were called to Cracker Barrel North on Hwy. 51 around 2:45 p.m.

A woman had parked at a gas pump in a Chevrolet sedan with Copiah County plates, then told her 12-year-old daughter to get out of the car and go stand by the fence, according to BPD Chief Kenneth Collins.

“Today’s the day,” she reportedly said.

Witnesses told officers the woman exited the vehicle and fired a handgun once into the air and once into the pavement. She then allegedly held three strangers at gunpoint, not allowing them to leave the area.

She also threatened to shoot a gas pump, Collins said, warning she would, “Blow this ___ up.”

Once on the scene, the first responding officer ordered the woman to place the weapon on the ground. After giving the command three times, she complied.

“He also had to order her multiple times to comply by getting on the ground and putting her hands behind her head,” Collins said. “I’m thankful for the professionalism and restraint of my officers in this situation by not shooting her when she refused to comply with the order to put the gun down.”

The as-yet-unidentified woman was taken into custody and will be charged with three counts of kidnapping and aggravated assault, Assistant Chief Clint Earls said.

“The shot into the ground could have ricocheted and killed somebody,” Collins said. “I’m thankful the situation wasn’t one where people were killed or injured.”