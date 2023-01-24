Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Tornado watch issued for parts of Mississippi Published 9:37 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Despite cold temperatures holding on longer than expected, the Storm Prediction Center is still cautioning people in southern parts of Mississippi that severe weather and tornadoes are possible tonight.

A tornado watch is in effect until 5 a.m. for the following counties: Forrest, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jones, Lamar, Marion, Pearl River, Perry, Stone, and Wayne.

Additionally, much of the region remains under wind advisories or high wind warnings.

As of 9:35 p.m., the nearest tornado warning is just outside of Hammond, Louisiana. If the storm maintains its strength, it will move into southern Mississippi within the next few minutes.

Otherwise, southern Mississippi continues to experience heavy rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms.