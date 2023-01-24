Mississippi Skies: Cold, blustery day on tap as we watch for next storm system Published 10:58 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

If you’re hoping for sunshine and warm temperatures today, you’ll have to travel to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The rest of the state will struggle to get out of the 40s today with temperatures feeling cooler than that as we continue experiencing some strong wind gusts.

We’re also watching the next rain chances. Right now, it’s looking like we may have another soggy weekend for parts of the state. We’ll know more specifics about that over the next day or two.

The National Weather Service is also watching the potential for some river flooding across the state after heavy rains fell overnight.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy today and chilly with a high near 41. Steady winds around 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low near 31 with breezy conditions.

Central Mississippi

Cloudy today with a high near 47. Steady winds, gusting up to 35 miles per hour. Cloudy tonight with a low near 33. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

South Mississippi

Cloudy with highs near 49 degrees today. Winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 36. Wind gusting up to 20 miles per hour.

Gulf Coast

Clearing skies with temperatures holding in the lower 50s throughout the day. Wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low near 38.