Four suspected gang members arrested in raid by Mississippi police Published 6:01 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Cold and early Monday morning, Brookhaven police simultaneously raided three homes of suspected gang members.

Members of the Special Response Team converged on each on the locations, serving search and arrest warrants.

Arrested were Jacorius Smith, age 17; 18-year-old Bryan Searcy; Kermit Dewayne Sartin Jr., age 18; and Elijah Maxwell, age 18.

All four were charged with participating in or conducting gang activity.

Smith and Searcy were also charged with conspiracy, shooting or throwing at trains or motor vehicles, and aggravated assault with extreme indifference to life.

Police Chief Kenneth Collins said the charges were related to recent violent activity within the city.

“I want to give special thanks to Sheriff Steve Rushing and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations for their special assistance in this operation,” the chief said. “It’s always valuable to have teamwork when dealing with individuals like this. Sincere thanks from Chief Kenneth Collins.”