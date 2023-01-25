Mississippi officials: Suspect in drug investigation injured in officer-involved shooting

Published 6:32 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Jan. 24, 2023, at approximately 11:45 p.m. near 135 Conerly Road in Braxton, Mississippi.

Rankin County Sheriff’s Department deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation when they encountered a subject that displayed a gun toward the deputies.

The subject was transported to a nearby hospital.

The officers received no injuries.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

