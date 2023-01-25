Mississippi Skies: Don’t put away those coats and umbrellas yet Published 11:24 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Mississippi will finally start drying out a little today, but it’s still going to be cold and breezy across the state. Clouds will hang around much of the region this morning, but many of us should see some sunshine by this afternoon. Don’t get too accustomed to the sun, though. The National Weather Service is forecasting quite a bit of rain beginning this weekend and lasting a few days and nights.

Forecasters are also keeping an eye on some bodies of water, especially the Big Black River, Leaf River and Pearl River. We’ll keep a watch on those rivers as more heavy rain moves into the region in a couple of days.

North Mississippi

Cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny with brisk winds and a high of 42. Tonight, clear with a low near 27.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny today with a high near 45 and wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Widespread frost tonight with a low near 26.

South Mississippi

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a high near 50 and wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Frost tonight with a low near 29.

Gulf Coast

Partly cloudy before becoming mostly sunny with a high in the upper 50s and breezy. Clear tonight with a low just above freezing.