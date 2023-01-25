Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect’on the run,’ accused of shooting into occupied vehicle

Published 9:45 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Lajohntae Miquan Fields {PHOTOS COURTESY BPD)

Police say they are searching for a man they describe as “armed and dangerous” accused of shooting into a vehicle occupied by female juveniles and small children.

Two people were injured in the shooting in Brookhaven.

Officials from the Brookhaven Police Department report that Lajohntae Miquan Fields, 21, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Fields is described as a black male, 130 lbs., standing 6-feet 3-inches tall.

His location is unknown, but police have been informed he is “on the run.”

On Monday, Jan. 23, two other suspects involved in the crime were taken into custody during a warrant operation.

“A special ‘thank you’ to Sheriff Steve Rushing, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and the Brookhaven Police Department Special Response Team, and all other personnel during this special operation,” BPD Chief Kenneth Collins said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the BPD office at 601-833-2424.

 

 

