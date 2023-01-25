Visitor to Mississippi university campus dies after crash involving student, officials confirm Published 7:00 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

A visitor to a Mississippi university campus died after being severely injured in a crash involving a college student.

University of Mississippi police confirmed that they are investigating a one-vehicle crash on the campus on Jan. 13.

The crash reportedly involved a student. The crash also involved a visitor to the campus, who received severe injuries in the crash and was airlifted to a Memphis hospital. The victim later died due to the injuries sustained in the incident.

Officials said they could not provide any other information about the incident, including the name of the student involved in the crash.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” university officials said in a statement on social media.