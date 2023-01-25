Woman wanted in two states leads officer on 3 county chase in Mississippi after reported armed robbery Published 9:00 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

A woman wanted in Alabama and Georgia led officers on a three-county pursuit in Mississippi after she reportedly robbed a dollar store at gunpoint.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that Celeste Sellers has been arrested and charged with armed robbery, providing false information to a police officer, felony fleeing and reckless driving.

Sellers reportedly held two employees at gunpoint at a Dollar General on Highway 43 near North Benville Road outside Picayune. Sellers reportedly fled the scene, but not before the employees were able to get a description of the vehicle Sellers was driving.

Soon after, deputies were able to locate the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and led offices on a pursuit through Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties.

Sellers eventually stopped in St. Martin and was taken into custody.

At the time of her arrest, Sellers was identified as Tony Haynes through ID cards. Her real identity was found out from her fingerprints taken at the Hancock County jail.