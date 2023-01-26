President of Mississippi’s Millsaps College to step down in May Published 9:45 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

Dr. Rob Pearigen, 13th president of Millsaps College in Jackson, has announced that he is stepping down as president of the college effective May 31, 2023.

“It has been my privilege and my joy to serve Millsaps as its president, and I shall be forever grateful for the opportunity to lead, learn from and help advance an institution that is loved deeply,” Pearigen said. “I am also thankful for the opportunity to teach at Millsaps and to engage with some of the finest students of this generation.”

Jay Lindsey, chairman of the Millsaps Board of Trustees, praised Pearigen’s tenure at Millsaps.

“Rob has been an outstanding leader, and I am immensely grateful for his dedication and goodwill in service to Millsaps,” Lindsey said. “His embrace of the college’s community, history and standards of excellence, his energetic fundraising and realization of many campus improvements, and his responses to unforeseen crises are among many achievements to be saluted. I look forward to working with him through the end of his tenure.”

The Clarion-Ledger newspaper in Jackson reports that Pearigen may return to The University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn. to take a position similar to his at Millsaps.

A formal announcement has been scheduled for Thursday at The University of the South to introduce its new vice chancellor, which is the equivalent of a university president.

Pearigen came to Millsaps from Sewanee, where he served as Dean of Students. He also attended Sewanee.

The Millsaps Board of Trustees said it is focused on next steps and that additional information will be available as soon as possible.