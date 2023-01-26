Two children — one only 4 days old — die in Mississippi apartment fire. Six others sent to hospital. Published 8:15 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

A 6-year-old child and a baby that was just four days old died in a Mississippi apartment fire Wednesday morning and officials are investigating whether smoke detectors in the apartment were in working condition.

Officials with the Harrison County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Vashun Viverette, 6, and Kakashi Aubrey, an infant just four days old, died in a fire that broke out early Wednesday morning at William Bell Apartments on 65th Avenue in Gulfport.

Both children died of smoke inhalation after they were rushed to local hospitals.

Six other people were also at the hospital, the coroner’s office reported.

The family’s father is reportedly in stable condition. The mother was listed in critical condition Thursday evening. Two other children who were in the apartment were sent to the hospital. One of the children, a 2-year-old, was moved to a New Orleans hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Two other adults, who tried to help in the fire rescue, were also sent to the hospital.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that fire officials say the fire may have started in the kitchen of the apartment. Officials say smoke detectors were present in the apartment, but may not have been operating because of dead batteries.

The circumstances surrounding the fire remain under investigation.