Metros where homes are selling for the most over asking price Published 3:30 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

The Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb inflation have pushed interest rates to levels unseen in more than two decades, and the number of homes selling each month has been on the decline for eight straight months now.

But homes are still selling, even if slowly. And they’re still increasing in price, even if that increase has been slowed just a bit too. In fact, some are still selling for slightly more than the list price. Because of the market change, only 30 metros have homes that are selling at or over asking.

Stacker analyzed data from Redfin to see which metros had the most homes sold over asking price. Data shows sales for the week ending Dec. 25, 2022. Metros where fewer than 15 homes were sold were excluded from this list, and the metros are ranked based on the average sale-to-list ratio. This is a mean ratio of the home sale price divided by the list price.

#30. Monroe, LA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.0

– Total homes sold: 22

– Median sale price: $194,700

#29. Wilmington, DE metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.0

– Total homes sold: 110

– Median sale price: $310,000

#28. New Bern, NC metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.0

– Total homes sold: 28

– Median sale price: $265,500

#27. Rapid City, SD metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.0

– Total homes sold: 19

– Median sale price: $325,000

#26. Burlington, NC metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.001

– Total homes sold: 30

– Median sale price: $242,750

#25. Providence, RI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.001

– Total homes sold: 266

– Median sale price: $407,500

#24. Bloomington, IL metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.001

– Total homes sold: 33

– Median sale price: $165,000

#23. Auburn, AL metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.002

– Total homes sold: 25

– Median sale price: $320,000

#22. Baltimore, MD metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.002

– Total homes sold: 495

– Median sale price: $335,000

#21. Wausau, WI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.004

– Total homes sold: 16

– Median sale price: $239,500

#20. Burlington, VT metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.006

– Total homes sold: 40

– Median sale price: $366,000

#19. Newark, NJ metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.006

– Total homes sold: 352

– Median sale price: $440,500

#18. Syracuse, NY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.007

– Total homes sold: 93

– Median sale price: $185,000

#17. Albany, NY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.007

– Total homes sold: 122

– Median sale price: $297,500

#16. Warner Robins, GA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.008

– Total homes sold: 49

– Median sale price: $260,000

#15. Hinesville, GA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.009

– Total homes sold: 24

– Median sale price: $265,825

#14. Concord, NH metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.009

– Total homes sold: 35

– Median sale price: $355,000

#13. Janesville, WI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.010

– Total homes sold: 29

– Median sale price: $197,500

#12. Hartford, CT metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.010

– Total homes sold: 209

– Median sale price: $290,000

#11. Springfield, MA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.012

– Total homes sold: 107

– Median sale price: $315,000

#10. Portland, ME metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.013

– Total homes sold: 91

– Median sale price: $429,900

#9. Sheboygan, WI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.013

– Total homes sold: 15

– Median sale price: $240,000

#8. Lancaster, PA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.014

– Total homes sold: 68

– Median sale price: $293,000

#7. Lewiston, ME metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.015

– Total homes sold: 17

– Median sale price: $305,000

#6. Appleton, WI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.021

– Total homes sold: 37

– Median sale price: $318,000

#5. Buffalo, NY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.021

– Total homes sold: 95

– Median sale price: $215,000

#4. California, MD metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.026

– Total homes sold: 18

– Median sale price: $380,000

#3. Oshkosh, WI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.026

– Total homes sold: 33

– Median sale price: $242,000

#2. Rochester, NY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.049

– Total homes sold: 137

– Median sale price: $219,000

#1. Chambersburg, PA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.074

– Total homes sold: 25

– Median sale price: $210,000