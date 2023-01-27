Mississippi Ford and Lincoln drivers, check your VIN as more than 400k vehicles recalled Published 4:37 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

Automaker Ford Motor Company has issued a recall of 462,000 Ford and Lincoln SUVs in the United States due to problems with backup camera issues.

Impacted vehicles include 2020 to 2023 Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators along with 2020 to 2022 Lincoln Corsairs. Vehicles involved in the recall include those fitted with special 360-degree cameras.

According to governmental documents, video output can fail, keeping the image from appearing on the screen. The safety issue causing the recall is reduced real visibility and the increased risk of crashing.

So far, Ford has reported 17 minor wrecks without injuries; however, there have been more than 2,000 warranty reports filed.

Many of the vehicles recalled have already been recalled for the same issue in 2021, requiring some vehicles already repaired to be fixed again.

The fix requires a software update at authorized Ford and Lincoln dealers. Owners can check their VIN for this and other recalls at https://www.ford.com/support/recalls/ if they don’t want to wait for a letter from the automaker scheduled to arrive by Feb. 20.