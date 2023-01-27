Mississippi police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man, wanted for shooting step father multiple times

Police are looking for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man accused of shooting his stepfather multiple times.

Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department report that on Jan. 26, 2023, at approximately 7:46 p.m., deputies responded to an address in the St Martin Community, in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival deputies found 32-year-old Derrick Darnell Banks suffering from several gunshot wounds. During the course of the investigation, Investigators learned Darnell Banks was shot after a domestic dispute with his stepson 20-year-old Jordan Davis.