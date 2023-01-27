Mississippi Skies: Soggy weekend on the way, but what about storms? Published 1:30 am Friday, January 27, 2023

Today is going to be gorgeous across the state. Unfortunately, we’re expecting a soggy weekend with rain starting in the northern part of the state Saturday evening. The good news is no severe weather is expected other than some heavy rain.

The Pearl, Leaf, and Yazoo rivers are still being monitored by the National Weather Service for flooding. If you live near one of these bodies of water, be sure to watch for any forecast changes once more rain moves in over the next couple of days.

North Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high of 54. Winds could gust up to 30 miles per hour. Clear tonight with a low around 34.

Central Mississippi

Frost early with sunny skies and a high near 55. Winds could gust up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight, it is clear and a low around 32.

South Mississippi

Widespread frost in the early morning. Sunny and breezy with a high of 56. Partly cloudy tonight with a low near 33.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 61. Clear tonight with a low near 38 degrees and breezy.