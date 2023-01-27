Mississippi woman now charged with capital murder in death of 5-year-old son Published 8:00 am Friday, January 27, 2023

The charges against a Mississippi woman have been upgraded to capital murder in connection with the death of her 5-year-old child.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that Brianna Young was booked into the Lee County jail on Thursday, according to the jail’s roster. Her charge is listed as capital murder.

Young, 27, was originally charged with two counts of felony child abuse and child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm.

At 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, investigators responded to a Gun Club Road address in Tupelo for a death investigation where a 5-year-old child died.

While conducting a death investigation, detectives developed information that led them to arrest Young, the victim’s mother. Young was immediately taken into custody.

Further investigations indicate that the 5-year-old child had scarring and burn marks that suggested a history of abuse.

On Jan. 17, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Ware ordered Young held on $1,000,000 bond for the 3 felony charges.