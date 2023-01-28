Mississippi agents seize 240 pound of marijuana, arrest four in million-dollar drug bust
Published 6:25 am Saturday, January 28, 2023
Mississippi agencies seized more than 240 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1 million, and arrested four people in a Hinds County drug bust.
On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at approx. 7 p.m., the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division with the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in the 5000 block of Manhattan Rd.
The search warrant was executed based on information regarding the distribution of illegal narcotics.
The result of the search warrant was a seizure of approx. 240 lbs. of marijuana (street value of approx. $1,000,000.00),
$79,743.00 in U.S. Currency, two pistols and a 2017 Honda Accord. Investigators also arrested four individuals for various charges stemming from this investigation.
They are identified as:
- Donald Smith Silas III-32, B/M, of Jackson: Aggravated Trafficking of Controlled Substance.
- Jahzarra Jenise Bracey-20, B/F, of Jackson: Aggravated Trafficking of a Controlled Substance with a Firearm and Child Endangerment.
- Castleman Sherpherd-18, W/M, of Jackson: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.
- William Sherpherd-47, W/M, of Jackson: Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.
The HCSO will continue to address and investigate information regarding the possession and distribution of illegal narcotics throughout the Hinds County Area.
We’d like to thank our state and federal partners for the partnership and for the assistance regarding this investigation and seizure.
The arrested subjects have all been booked into the Raymond Detention Center awaiting an initial court appearance.