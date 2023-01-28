Stolen Missouri farm truck recovered in Mississippi leads to discovery of multi-state theft ring, recovery of multiple trucks Published 6:54 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

A multi-state investigation into a stolen farm truck from Missouri led to the recovery of multiple stolen trucks by the Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

In Aug. 2022, a 2019 Ford F-350 farm truck was stolen from Missouri in a fraudulent fake check scam. The truck was then brought to Mississippi.

Law enforcement in Missouri requested assistance from the Mississippi Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau.

The truck’s location was shown in several areas of Hinds, Copiah and Claiborne Counties.

On or about Jan. 25, 2023, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office received information about the truck’s location and the stolen truck was recovered in a wooded area in Claiborne County. Several locations including wooded areas were searched during the investigation. Search warrants have been executed at multiple locations, and additional vehicles have been recovered.

The suspects in this ongoing case have not been arrested, as this is an open investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

This appears to be a theft ring operating across several states.

MALTB Director Dean Barnard said in a release he would like to commend MALTB investigators, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, and Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods for their continued efforts in working together to help solve crime, make arrests and recover stolen assets.

“This case is an example of state law enforcement working together with local law enforcement, even across state lines, to recover stolen property that farmers use daily as part of their livelihoods. I want to thank Director Dean Barnard, Ag Theft investigators, and the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts in this open investigation. I encourage anyone who may have information that can assist with this or other cases to give us a call,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.

The Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau, a division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, enforces state laws pertaining to the theft of cattle, horses, swine, poultry, fish, farm equipment, chemicals, timber and all other farm or agriculture-related crimes. Visit www.mdac.ms.gov/bureaus-departments/agricultural-livestock-theft-bureau/ to learn more about the MALTB. To report or provide information regarding an agricultural crime, call (800) 678-2660.