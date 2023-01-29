Mississippi family seeks answers after funeral home van stolen with body of loved one inside

Published 7:05 am Sunday, January 29, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A family is looking for answers after a man stole a funeral van with the corpse of a Mississippi man still inside.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that the family was assured by the funeral home that the body of Tupelo native Curtis Brown, who had died of a heart attack, was in a secure location. Family members told WYVA they were shocked to discover that the body had been left in the van over the weekend with the keys inside.

Rockford police have arrested Deon Howard, 23, and charged him with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Abuse of a Corpse.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Police say that Howard stole the funeral van and drove to Chicago with Brown’s body inside. Brown’sbody was later found in an alleyway approximately 2 miles from where the van was located by police.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

 

 

 

 

More News

It’s almost time for Asian beetles to wake up in Mississippi

Some Mississippi wireless users can get a refund from Federal Trade Commission

Mississippi Skies: Rain, chance of severe weather today; wintry weather next week?

This day in history: Where were you when the Challenger exploded?

Print Article