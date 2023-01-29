Mississippi family seeks answers after funeral home van stolen with body of loved one inside Published 7:05 am Sunday, January 29, 2023

A family is looking for answers after a man stole a funeral van with the corpse of a Mississippi man still inside.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that the family was assured by the funeral home that the body of Tupelo native Curtis Brown, who had died of a heart attack, was in a secure location. Family members told WYVA they were shocked to discover that the body had been left in the van over the weekend with the keys inside.

Rockford police have arrested Deon Howard, 23, and charged him with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Abuse of a Corpse.

Police say that Howard stole the funeral van and drove to Chicago with Brown’s body inside. Brown’sbody was later found in an alleyway approximately 2 miles from where the van was located by police.

Police continue to investigate the incident.