Mississippi man sentenced to 14 years in prison after large amount of meth found at traffic stop

Published 7:50 am Sunday, January 29, 2023

By Ben Hillyer

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 169 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Michael Dedeaux, 46, was sentenced on January 26, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

According to court records, on March 29, 2022, Dedeaux was stopped for a traffic violation in  Pass Christian.  The traffic stop led to the seizure of 442 grams of methamphetamine from Dedeaux’s vehicle.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Dedeaux for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Dedeaux pled guilty on October 25, 2022.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.

 

