‘Big Game’ rosters loaded with Mississippi players Published 7:20 am Monday, January 30, 2023

It’s all set: the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the biggest pro football game of the year in Las Vegas.

Regardless of whether one of these teams is “your team,” either team is a good choice for cheering to victory. The Eagles have active players from Southern Miss, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State while the Chiefs have active players from Mississippi State. Plus, there’s also Philly quarterback Gardner Minshew from Brandon.

When it comes to defense, Mississippi State alum have that covered. Linebackers Chris Jones of Houston (Mississippi, not Texas) and Willie Gay play for the Eagles while Starkville’s Darius Slay is a cornerback for the Eagles. Yazoo City’s Fletcher Cox is a lineman for Philadelphia.

Former Ole Miss Rebel and Starkville native A. J. Brown is a wide receiver for Philadelphia, while wide receiver Terrance “Quez” Watkins is still an Eagle as he is a former player for the University of Southern Mississippi. Philadelphia offensive lineman Cameron Tom is also a former USM Golden Eagle.

Other players from Mississippi include Nokobe Dean from Horn Lake and Kenneth Gainwell from Yazoo City, both on the roster for Philadelphia. Darius Harris for Kansas City is also from Horn Lake.

The game is set for Sunday, February 12, at 5:30 p.m.