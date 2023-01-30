Luke Bryan’s ‘Country on Tour’ announces Mississippi stop at Brandon Amphitheater Published 1:59 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

Country music superstar and American Idol judge Luke Bryan announced that his “Country on Tour” is set to make a stop in Brandon in August.

Named Entertainer of the Year five times by the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music Awards, Bryan is is kicking off his 36-city tour on June 15 in Syracuse, New York.

The tour will stop in Brandon on August 13 and will include special guests Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Conner Smith and DJ Rock.

The show will start at 7 p.m. at the Brandon Amphitheater on Sunday, August 13.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 3 through Ticketmaster.