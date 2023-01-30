Mississippi man charged with grand larceny Published 9:30 am Monday, January 30, 2023

A Mississippi man was arrested for grand larceny after reportedly making away from hand tools that were in a vehicle under repair.

The Tupelo Police Department reports that Robert Blake Thomas, 42, unknown address, was arrested and charged with grand larceny.

On Jan. 24, Tupelo Police were advised of a larceny that had occurred at Tupelo Upholstery, at 2520 South President. A customer advised that a felony amount of hand tools was taken from a vehicle under repair.

An investigation led TPD to arrest Thomas. On Jan. 27, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen set bond at $30,000. This case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

