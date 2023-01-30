Pedaling under the influence: Bike rider busted on drug possession charges during morning ride

A Mississippi man apparently was pedaling under the influence when he was arrested on drug possession charges during a Monday morning bike ride.

Officers with the Narcotics Division / N.E.T. observed a person known to them as Bruce Bunales who had an outstanding warrant with the Picayune Police Department riding a bicycle on South Haugh Avenue.

Upon making contact with Bunales officers conducted a search due to Bunales advising that he had a pipe on him.

Officers observed a clear plastic bag to be under Bunales’ hand, at which time officers ordered Bunales to lift up his right hand and he failed to comply.

 

Officers then secured Bunales into custody and while doing so recovered Methamphetamine.

 

Bunales was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply.

