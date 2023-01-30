Silver alert issued for Mississippi woman last seen Saturday afternoon Published 8:05 am Monday, January 30, 2023

Mississippi officials have issued a silver alert for 69-year-old woman last seen Saturday afternoon..

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Shirley Ann McChriston, 69, of Horn Lake in Desoto County.

McChriston is described as a black female, five feet two inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white raincoat and black rain boots on Saturday, Jan. 28, at about 2 p.m.. in the 6600 block of Jamestown Avenue in Horn Lake walking in an unknown direction.