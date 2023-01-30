Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted Published 8:50 am Monday, January 30, 2023

More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday.

Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering.

The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday, Jan. 27 at approximately 9 p.m., one of its deputies made a traffic stop on a vehicle on U.S. Highway 65 one mile south of Dumas.

Upon approaching the vehicle and smelling the odor of Marijuana, the deputy conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle.

Inside the trunk, the deputy located eight large vacuumed sealed bricks of Marijuana, that weighed a total of 9 lbs 6 oz, with an estimated street value of $85,000.

The drugs were reportedly purchased in Dumas and were bound for Mississippi.

The sheriff’s office says it has video surveillance of the persons and vehicle from which the drugs were received.

The Desha County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation continues.