Commuters get mooooving experience after bull gets loose on stretch of Mississippi interstate Published 10:33 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Monday evening’s commute was a moooooving experience for some Mississippi drivers as emergency personnel attempted to corral a bull that got loose on the interstate.

Officials from the Hattiesburg Police Department alerted drivers in the southbound lanes of Interstate 59 near Hardy Street that emergency crews were attempting the corral the bull.

Drivers were warned via social media to “Mooooove over for emergency vehicles!” and “Drive Safe!”

Commenters appreciated the humor from the police and said it offered a smile to their day.

One commenter wrote, “Whoever is in charge of this page, I fully support you.”

An official from the police department responded with more humor saying they “had to milk it for all its worth. ”

Photos on social media show men on horseback roping the large black bull on the shoulder of the highway.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the bull was recovered and loaded up into a trailer shortly before 6 p.m. Monday evening.

….