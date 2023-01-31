Fans of Mississippi hard rock band mourn death of bass player who died after medical emergency on stage Published 3:14 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Fans of a Mississippi hard rock and alternative rock band are in mourning after the band’s bass player had a medical emergency on stage and died after being attended to by emergency medical personnel.

Members of the band Seeking 7 from Tupelo expressed their grief and shock after bass player Shane Ivey died Saturday. Ivey and the band were playing at the Rooster’s Blues House in Oxford.

“Shane Ivey, 42 of Fulton, played his last song, Friday, January 27, 2023, in Oxford doing what he loved with his band,” his obituary said.

Friends of Ivey have started a GoFundMe page to help raise money to help a good friend of Ivey’s travel to his funeral and to help raise money for Ivey’s mother and daughter as they mourn his loss.

“We honestly don’t have the words to say right now. We as a band family are in shock and utter disbelief,” members of the band posted on Facebook. “Our most cherished friend and bass player extraordinaire Shane Ivey had a medical emergency during our performance last night. The medical team was extraordinary and did absolutely all they could but he never regained consciousness.”

Hundreds of fans left condolences and pictures of Ivey playing on the band’s Facebook page.

“Shane died doing what he loved, and his presence remains in every life he touched,” one fan posted on Facebook.

Members of area rock bands offered prayers and support.

“Hold the low and shake the rafters in Valhalla, sir,” another commenter wrote.

Visitation for Ivey will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Senter Funeral Home in Fulton. A memorial ceremony will be 2 p.m., Friday, February 3, 2023, at the funeral home.