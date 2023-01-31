Mississippi Capitol Police looking for suspect in 2022 shooting death of food delivery driver Published 7:15 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Mississippi Capitol Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who is reportedly connected to the November murder of a food delivery driver in Jackson.

In a post on social media, Capitol Police requested the assistance from the public in locating Darren Donshea Shannon. Shannon is a 6-foot, 1-inch tall male, weighing approximately 127 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Jackson.

Police said the Capitol Police Criminal Investigations Division wants Shannon in reference to the murder of Corey Price, who was killed on Nov. 2, 2022, while delivering food to a residence in the Belhaven area.

Shannon has been identified as participating in this crime.

Three unnamed juveniles have also been arrested in connection with this crime.

If anyone has seen or knows Darren Donshea Shannon’s whereabouts, please call Capitol Police at 601-359-3125.