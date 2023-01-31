Mississippi leaders fire city employees accused of stealing gasoline meant for public vehicles

Published 12:46 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Three Columbus employees have been fired after they reportedly stole gasoline from the city for their personal use.

WCBI in Columbus reports that the Columbus City Council, in a special meeting Tuesday, fired Michael Williams, Deountray Roby, and Kendrick Walker.

The three were arrested after Columbus police officers reportedly saw one of the men filling up from the city’s gas pump.

The gasoline from the city’s pumps is to be used for official city vehicles.

Roby and Walker have been charged with embezzlement. Williams has been charged with being an accessory after the fact charge.

The men had been on paid administrative leave while police investigated the situation.

 

