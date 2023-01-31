Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Several counties upgraded to ice storm warming while snow and ice threats move southward Published 5:04 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

National Weather Service offices in Jackson and Memphis have upgraded winter weather advisories across a large portion of Mississippi for tonight through Thursday morning. Road conditions will deteriorate quickly in areas that receive accumulating ice, causing dangerous driving conditions.

As of this afternoon, the ice threat stretches all the way south to just north of Vicksburg, across to Winona to Tupelo to Corinth. That’s a significantly larger chunk of the state than mentioned this morning. Ice storm warnings and winter weather advisories also have a longer duration now, in effect until Thursday morning.

According to the advisories, people in impacted areas should prepare for sporadic power outages and dangerous or impossible driving conditions. Multiple schools and businesses have adjusted hours. Be sure to check with your school district and employer for potential changes as weather conditions change.

Bulletin forecast for impacted areas:

Northwestern Mississippi Counties

Rain changing to freezing rain by 8 p.m. with a low of 29 tonight. Additional ice accumulation of up to three-tenths possible. Wednesday, isolated to scattered freezing rain pockets until lunchtime, then changing to rain. Cloudy with a high of 38.