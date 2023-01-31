Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Some roadways beginning to ice over

Published 7:25 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Department of Transportation cautioned some north Mississippi roadways and highways have started to ice over, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Icy conditions have been reported in DeSoto and Tunica counties this morning, and several counties remain under winter weather advisories. More counties could experience icy conditions on roadways before the system moves out of the region.

An ice storm warning is in effect until noon Wednesday for Benton, DeSoto, Marshall, Tate, and Tunica counties.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon for Bolivar, Sunflower, Washington, Alcorn, Coahoma, Lafayette, Panola, Quitman, Tippah, and Union counties until noon Wednesday. Leflore County will be added to the advisory this evening until noon Wednesday.

More News

Cadence Bank, formerly Mississippi’s BancorpSouth, records large Q4 profit

Mississippi’s BankFirst reports $7 million in profits for Q4

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR: Police release statement about former Mississippi deputy found bound, shot outside church hundreds of mile from home

Mississippi Capitol Police looking for suspect in 2022 shooting death of food delivery driver

Print Article