Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Some roadways beginning to ice over Published 7:25 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The Mississippi Department of Transportation cautioned some north Mississippi roadways and highways have started to ice over, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Icy conditions have been reported in DeSoto and Tunica counties this morning, and several counties remain under winter weather advisories. More counties could experience icy conditions on roadways before the system moves out of the region.

An ice storm warning is in effect until noon Wednesday for Benton, DeSoto, Marshall, Tate, and Tunica counties.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon for Bolivar, Sunflower, Washington, Alcorn, Coahoma, Lafayette, Panola, Quitman, Tippah, and Union counties until noon Wednesday. Leflore County will be added to the advisory this evening until noon Wednesday.