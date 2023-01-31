Mississippi Skies: Ice, falling temps, and plenty of rain expected across the state Published 1:30 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

As the old joke says, today is a “full coverage insurance day” on Mississippi’s highways. From icing in northern Mississippi to rain across the state to dense fog in the southern region, it’s certainly a day to be cautious driving no matter where in the state. If you’re traveling anywhere north or west of Mississippi, be sure to check road conditions. Mississippi is only getting the edge of the ice storm this time, but many of our neighbors face a crippling ice storm. Expect possible road closures and airline cancellations in Tennessee, Texas, Arkansas, and other places in the wider region.

Also, parts of the state are already starting the day cold or will experiencing plunging temperatures as the day goes on. Unless you’re on the Coast, take a jacket for later.

Rain will be off and on over the next 24 hours or so, but we’re still watching the chance for extremely heavy rainfall coming into the state on Thursday.

North Mississippi

A chance of freezing rain this morning, then changing to rain. Cloudy with a high of 35 degrees and breezy. Rain or freezing rain tonight, becoming all freezing rain in the later evening. Low around 29.

Central Mississippi

Rain before lunch and again in the later afternoon with a high near 42 and breezy. Tonight, rain with a low of 33.

South Mississippi

Dense fog and drizzle in the morning with temperatures falling to near 49. Cloudy tonight with isolated showers and allow around 46.

Gulf Coast

Dense fog and mostly cloudy with a high near 70. Cloudy tonight with a low of 55.