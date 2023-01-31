Mississippi state trooper arrested for allegedly killing neighbor’s dog

Published 1:59 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

By Ben Hillyer

A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly killing his neighbor’s dog.

Trooper Raphael McClain has been put on administrative leave without pay while agents investigate.

McClain’s neighbors, Joey and Natalie Knight, have accused McClain of shooting and killing their 9-year-old dog, named Sipsey.

McClain has been charged with aggravated cruelty to a dog or cat and simple cruelty

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety are not making any comments, saying the issue is a personnel matter.

 

