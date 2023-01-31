Mississippi woman accused of shoplifting, arrested on multiple felony counts Published 6:20 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

A Mississippi woman faces multiple felony charges after she was accused of stealing from an Oxford business.

On Dec. 9, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue to take a report of shoplifting.

After an investigation, Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard, 30, of Water Valley, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony Shoplifting and one count of False Pretense.

At an initial bond hearing, Sheppard was issued a $15,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge

The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Sheppard.

The Oxford Police Department said they would like to thank the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department for helping locate Sheppard.