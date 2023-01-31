Mississippi woman accused of shoplifting, arrested on multiple felony counts

Published 6:20 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman faces multiple felony charges after she was accused of stealing from an Oxford business.

On Dec. 9, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue to take a report of shoplifting.

After an investigation, Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard, 30, of Water Valley, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony Shoplifting and one count of False Pretense.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

At an initial bond hearing, Sheppard was issued a $15,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge

The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Sheppard.

The Oxford Police Department said they would like to thank the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department for helping locate Sheppard.

More News

Mississippi professor featured in international magazine for space research

Mississippi Skies: Ice, falling temps, and plenty of rain expected across the state

Reeves says Mississippi is in outstanding shape during State of the State

Mississippi’s capital mayor: Legislative proposal for courts is like apartheid

Print Article