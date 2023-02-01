Man shot while trying to avoid being carjacking victim in Mississippi’s capital city Published 7:21 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Police say a man was injured while trying to stop two males from trying to steal his vehicle.

Jackson police officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded to a shooting on McDowell Road at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers report that the victim was shot trying to prevent a carjacking.

Two male suspects reportedly ran from the scene, headed east on McDowell Road with the victim’s white Jeep.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.