Man shot while trying to avoid being carjacking victim in Mississippi’s capital city

Published 7:21 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Police say a man was injured while trying to stop two males from trying to steal his vehicle.

Jackson police officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded to a shooting on McDowell Road at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers report that the victim was shot trying to prevent a carjacking.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Two male suspects reportedly ran from the scene, headed east on McDowell Road with the victim’s white Jeep.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

More News

Two arrests in one Mississippi county net nearly 300 ecstasy pills, marijuana and weapons

Mississippi judge pleads to keep ex in prison for killing daughter

Mississippi freeway designated freight corridor, named part of Mega Grant program

Police seeking driver who dragged a pregnant horse to death along Mississippi highway

Print Article