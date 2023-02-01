Mississippi man taken into custody for street gang involvement, catalytic converter thefts Published 11:54 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Police say they have arrested a Mississippi man suspected of stealing catalytic converters and street gang involvement.

Matthew Paul Rutledge, 37, of Monticello, was “apprehended and charged within one day of the incident,” according to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins.

At approximately 3:45 a.m. Monday, Toyota of Brookhaven was the victim of catalytic converter theft.

Rutledge was identified and arrested, and charged with grand larceny and participating in or conducting gang activity.

“Matthew Rutledge possibly has ties with other cases involving this criminal activity and the investigation will be ongoing,” Collins said. “I would like to thank my detectives and patrol officers for their hard work and dedication to the department and the city of Brookhaven. I would also like to thank the citizens of Brookhaven for their assistance in this case.”