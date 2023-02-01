Mississippi Skies: Ice, snow threat continues as flooding threat approaches Published 1:30 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Even though Mississippi is experiencing some extreme weather right now with winter in the north and spring on the Gulf Coast, it doesn’t matter where one drives the next 24-36 hours, driving conditions will be tough.

From ice on bridges to dense fog, many drivers are urged to use extreme caution on Mississippi highways. Then, tomorrow, heavy rain is expected across much of the state, causing even more driving hassles.

Hang in there! Our stretch of gloomy weather is almost over!

North Mississippi

Freezing rain in the morning, then changing to rain later in the day. Cloudy with a high of 33 degrees. Rain this evening with some snow mixed in later in the night. Low of 33.

Central Mississippi

Cloudy with some rain moving in this afternoon with a high of 45. Showers tonight with a low of 39.

South Mississippi

Showers likely with some thunderstorms possible this afternoon. High near 61. Showers and storms continue tonight with a low of 39.

Gulf Coast

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a high near 68. Cloudy tonight with a low near 59.