More than $200,000 in drugs — including nearly 12,000 doses of counterfeit fentanyl — seized in Mississippi drug raid. Two arrested by narcotics agents. Published 2:56 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

More than $200,000 in drugs — including more than 11,000 doses of fentanyl — were found by Mississippi narcotics agents at a Hinds County residence leading to two arrests.

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and the United States Marshals Service partnered together and conducted a search warrant at a residence in Jackson that led to the seizure of 9.4 pounds of marijuana, 496.5 grams of powder fentanyl, 350 grams of methamphetamine, 44 dosage units of hydrocodone, 34 dosage units of amphetamine, 23 grams of crack cocaine, 11,746 dosage units of counterfeit M30’s (fentanyl), 200 dosage units MDMA, 91 dosage units of dilaudid, 110 dosage units of suboxone and 3 firearms, and audio/video surveillance equipment.

On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from the U.S. Marshal Service, arrested 32-year-old Roman Walker and 31-year-old Angel Hinton, who were the subjects of the initial search warrant, at the Hampton Inn in Hinds County.

Walker has been charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, trafficking of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of schedule II (hydrocodone), possession of schedule II (amphetamine), possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute MDMA (ecstasy), conspiracy to commit a felony, and possession of a stolen firearm. He received no bond.

Hinton has been charged with possession of schedule II (hydrocodone) while in possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm (misdemeanor). Her bond has been set at $10,000.

The drugs seized have a total street value of approximately $275,000.