Two arrests in one Mississippi county net nearly 300 ecstasy pills, marijuana and weapons

Published 8:29 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Damian Nelson, left, and Marion Johnson Jr.

Two separate arrests in one Mississippi county have netted nearly 300 doses of Ecstasy pills.

On Jan. 28, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office conducted a safety checkpoint on McComb-Holmesville Road.

Upon making contact with the driver, later identified as Damian Nelson, deputies observed the odor of marijuana wafting from the vehicle.

A vehicle search was conducted and deputies located approximately 200 dosage units of MDMA (Ecstasy), 4 firearms and a misdemeanor amount of marijuana.

Damian Nelson was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $100,000.00.

Two days earlier, on January 26, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service in reference to a vehicle accident.

When deputies arrived, they noticed that nobody was inside the vehicle. They were told that the individual involved in the wreck was in the emergency room.

During the investigation, deputies found that Marion Johnson, Jr. had 72 dosage units of MDMA (Ecstasy).

He was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance. His bond was set at $50,000 Surety bond.

