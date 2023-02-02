$9.5 million bond set for man accused of multiple counts of possession of child porn, sexual battery

Published 6:30 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A $9.5 million bond was set for a Mississippi man who was arrested for sexual battery, and possession of child pornography.

The Vicksburg Post reports that the Vicksburg Police Department arrested Carl Smith, 29 of Vicksburg on Wednesday.

Smith faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of sexual battery.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Appearing before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court later that day, Smith was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $9.5 million bond.

 

More News

More than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat recalled across U.S., including Mississippi

Mississippi House seeks to take control of Jackson tax revenue, use money for water system

Judge sets $3.5 million bonds for 3 Mississippi teens suspected of murdering 13-year-old boy

Mississippi baker, pastry chef to compete in Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship

Print Article