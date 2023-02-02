$9.5 million bond set for man accused of multiple counts of possession of child porn, sexual battery Published 6:30 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

A $9.5 million bond was set for a Mississippi man who was arrested for sexual battery, and possession of child pornography.

The Vicksburg Post reports that the Vicksburg Police Department arrested Carl Smith, 29 of Vicksburg on Wednesday.

Smith faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of sexual battery.

Appearing before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court later that day, Smith was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $9.5 million bond.