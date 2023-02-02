Mississippi baker, pastry chef to compete in Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship Published 3:39 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

Another Mississippi baker will show her exceptional skills to the test in one of the Food Network’s popular baking competitions.

Molly Manning Robertson, pastry chef and wedding cake baker extraordinaire from Natchez will compete in the ninth season of the network’s Spring Baking Championship.

Robertson posted on her Facebook page Wednesday she would compete against 11 other talented bakers from around the country.

Robertson could follow in the footsteps of Waveland’s Renee Loranger who won the network’s Halloween Baking Championship in the fall of 2021. Madison resident Beth Hennington won in an episode of the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge in 2022.

The Spring Baking Championship’s 10 new episodes will begin airing on the Food Network channel on March 6 at 7 p.m. Central time, Robertson posted.

Within 15 hours of Robertson’s social media post, more than 1,300 people had liked the post, and 575 had wished her well in the post’s comments.

She said she had been keeping the secret but could now let people know about the competition.

The competition has already been filmed, but Robertson and other contestants are sworn to secrecy and cannot reveal the outcome.