Mississippi fugitive in custody after found hiding behind couch. He was wanted in three counties. Published 5:42 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

Adams County Sheriff’s deputies have two people in custody today, one for felony fleeing law enforcement and other related charges and another for harboring a fugitive.

Matthew Williams has been charged with felony fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle, two counts of felony false pretenses, and a bench warrant from Adams County Justice Court. Williams is also wanted in Lincoln County for an indictment in Circuit Court for felonious bad checks and in Copiah County for four counts felony bad checks.

Also arrested was India Dobbins of 1314 Martin Luther King Road, who has been charged with harboring a fugitive.

On the afternoon of Jan. 13, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies observed Williams, who was wanted on several active felony warrants, driving a vehicle registered to Dobbins on U.S. 61 North near Burger King.

When deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Williams fled from deputies and bailed out of the vehicle near Holiday Apartments. Deputies were unable to locate Williams, who had been hiding in the area.

On Tuesday evening, Jan. 31, ACSO deputies had reason to believe Williams was at his girlfriend Dobbins’ residence, 1314 Martin Luther King Road. Deputies contacted Dobbins, who said Williams was not at the residence.

Deputies developed probable cause that Williams was inside the residence and secured the residence and obtained a warrant to search it. India Dobbins Deputies found Williams hiding behind a couch in the living room. Williams and Dobbins were taken into custody without incident.

“Matthew Williams has always eluded law enforcement and has never been easy to capture,” said Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten.

Patten said he commends his deputies for showing patience and resolve by securing the resident and standing in the cold rain for more than an hour while they secured a search warrant to enter the residence and take Williams into custody.

“Patience is key in today’s law enforcement society and my deputies exemplified that on this capture as they have on many others. I cannot say enough about the value we get in return from the training that the deputies at ACSO receive. It truly pays off in the current times we live in,” the sheriff said.