Mississippi Skies: More ice, rain on the way

Published 1:30 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Has anyone made a groundhog movie about rain in Mississippi? Thousands of folks are celebrating the famous creature up in Pennsylvania today, but many people in Mississippi are hoping for a change in our weather pattern. More ice is possible in northern counties while the rest of the state will be dealing with rain will be quite heavy in some places.

We may finally break free from the dreary weather soon. It’s looking like most of the state will have a chance to dry out as we finally get a couple nice days just in time for the weekend. Until then, grab an umbrella and a jacket because most of us are going to need it.

North Mississippi

Freezing rain in the morning, changing over to rain with a high of 37. Rain ending tonight with a low of 28 and breezy.

Central Mississippi

Rain most of the day with a high of 39. Rain ending tonight with a low of 31.

South Mississippi

Scattered showers in the morning with widespread rain moving in. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening with a high of 52. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm tonight with a low of 38.

Gulf Coast

Isolated showers in the morning with more widespread showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with a high near 70. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm tonight with a low of 45.

