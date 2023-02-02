More than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat recalled across U.S., including Mississippi Published 5:15 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

More than 2.5 million pounds of Vienna sausage and other canned meats and poultry were recalled due to defective cans that may cause the food to become contaminated with pathogens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

Conagra Brands Inc. of Iowa reported the problem to FSIS after observing spoiled or leaking cans from different production dates in their warehouse. The damaged cans may not be visible to consumers but can still harbor the pathogens, which are particularly dangerous to adults over 65.

The products recalled have the establishment number “P4247” printed on them and were sold at retail locations nationwide between Dec. 12, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023. The expiration dates range between Dec. 12, 2024, and Jan. 9, 2025.

The brands with recalled products are:

Armour Star

Goya

Grace

Great Value (Walmart brand)

Hargis House

Herford

Kroger

Prairie Belt

Valrico

FSIS outlines a full list of the recalled product names, sizes, lot codes and expiration dates.

Advice to consumers FSIS is concerned that some households may have the recalled food in their pantries and urge consumers to throw it away or make a return to the store from which it was purchased.

There have been no reports of illness or death due to consuming any of the canned meats. But anyone who suspects an injury or illness should contact their health care provider.

Anyone with questions about the recall can reach Conagra at 800-289-6014, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT or email consumer.care@conagra.com.

Other food safety questions can be directed to the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or chat at Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Information from AARP